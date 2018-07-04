Here's how the English media reacted to the shootout drama against Colombia

England shedding their penalty shootout hoodoo against Colombia is all the talk of the back pages in the UK on Wednesday as the Three Lions head into the last eight in Russia.

The Times plays on the disbelief many England fans may be experiencing, having seen their side lose spot kicks in 1990, 1998 and 2006 with the headline “Yes, it REALLY happened”.

The Daily Telegraph runs with “Believe” – as manager Gareth Southgate went some way to exorcising the demons from Euro 1996.

“Yes, we can” reads the headline in the Guardian’s sport section, with the paper picturing celebrations as Eric Dier found the net with his penalty.

The Daily Mirror hails a “miracle in Moscow”, also highlighting the rarity of an England penalty shootout win.

Same goes for the Sun, which says “England win on penalties” is the headline the paper has waited “a lifetime to write”.

Wednesdays Sun sport: England win on penalties (yes really) #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/lcYdRxZfvs — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) July 3, 2018

While in Germany, tabloid Bild titled its coverage of the win with “now they can do it too” and referred to England’s “historic” shootout.

A screenshot of the Bild’s website (Screenshot)

- Press Association