Here's how the Airtricity League games finished as Dundalk collected their trophy

It is party time tonight at Dundalk who have finally got their hands on the SSE Airtricity Premier Division trophy.

The final score from the County Louth ground is Dundalk 5 Sligo Rovers 0 which sees the Lilywhites set a new top-flight points record.

John Mountney with two for the champions and Michael Duffy with another in a first half which also saw Pat Hoban have a penalty saved.

However, Hoban redeemed himself with a second-half brace to top off the celebratory mood at Oriel Park

Hoban's double sees him level Brendan Bradley's scoring record of 29 goals in a season.

Elsewhere, it ended up Bray Wanderers 0 Bohemians 5 - Dinny Corcoran with four including a first-half hat-trick for Bohs.

Before the game, Bohs announced they had tied down full-back Darragh Leahy with a new contract for 2019.

It finished Derry City 0 Cork City 3 at the Brandywell while the fans at Market's Field watched Limerick FC get beat by St Pat's 4-0.

The closest game of the night was the 8pm kick-off in Tallaght where Shamrock Rovers beat Waterford 3-1.

Finn Harps are a step closer to a Premier Division return.

The First Division playoff, second-leg, in Ballybofey saw Finn Harps beat Drogheda 2-0.

It means that Harps will face Limerick in that playoff, while Drogs are consigned to another year in the First Division.