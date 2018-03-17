Here’s how Ireland’s history-makers rated in beating England

Here are the player ratings for Ireland and England…

IRELAND

ROB KEARNEY: A vintage performance from one of the 2009 Grand Slam winners. Safe as houses and so dangerous in attack. 9 (out of 10)

Ireland's Garry Ringrose scores his side's first try at Twickenham Stadium. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

KEITH EARLS: Stayed sharp throughout the clash to ensure Ireland sealed that third clean sweep. 7

GARRY RINGROSE: Every inch the successor to Brian O'Driscoll that the Irish so craved; so dangerous on the ball. 8

BUNDEE AKI: A bullish performance typified by his line break that led to CJ Stander's try. 8

Jacob Stockdale on his way to scoring Ireland's third try. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

JACOB STOCKDALE: The record-breaking Ulster wing just cannot stop scoring. Inked his name into history in style. 8

JOHNNY SEXTON: Still perhaps struggling with injury, but that only increases the strength of his character. 8

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton celebrates winning. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

CONOR MURRAY: Surely the world's best scrum-half after another sumptuous performance in totally running the game. 9

CIAN HEALY: Dominated England at the scrum and put himself about in some style. 8

The Ireland team celebrate winning the grand slam. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

RORY BEST: Accurate under pressure at the lineout and bested Dylan Hartley in the scrum. 8

TADHG FURLONG: Another stellar showing from a tighthead prop who has it all, his pass teeing up Stander's try. 9

JAMES RYAN: A 21-year-old lock who does not know the feeling of a Test match defeat. 8

IAIN HENDERSON: Led Ireland's lineout in style on his return to the starting line-up. 8

PETER O'MAHONY: Another gritty performance that will have annoyed England all day. 8

Ireland's Dan Leavy celebrates winning Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

DAN LEAVY: So accurate in the vital breakdown exchanges, has a fine career ahead. 8

CJ STANDER: Impossible to overstate the importance of his aggressive, destructive ball-carrying. 8

Ireland's CJ Stander celebrates scoring a try. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Replacements - To a man Ireland's bench held firm under pressure, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour especially given their inexperience. 8

England

ANTHONY WATSON: Departed on the medical cart shortly after half-time, missing the drudgery that followed. 5

JONNY MAY: Ran over for a customary late try but could make little impression on a cold afternoon. 6

JONATHAN JOSEPH: Anonymous for most of the match as his team-mates faltered around him. 5

BEN TE'O: The jury is still out on whether he is a starter at Test level. Should have gone alone on one occasion. 6

ELLIOT DALY: Two tries for the Wasps wing who is a superb finisher and one of the few bright sparks. 7

OWEN FARRELL: Switched to fly-half but unable to influence a game controlled by Ireland throughout. 6

RICHARD WIGGLESWORTH: The logic behind his recall was sound, but was peripheral. 6

MAKO VUNIPOLA: Tackled and gave everything, but among the players with nothing in the tank. 6

DYLAN HARTLEY: Conspicuous early on but faded a Ireland took a grip on the match. 6

KYLE SINCKLER: Ill-disciplined early on but must continue at tighthead due to his energy. 7

MARO ITOJE: Possibly his worst performance for England, offers nothing as a carrier. 5

GEORGE KRUIS: Dropped early pass brought back memories of the Lions tour. 5

CHRIS ROBSHAW: Dipped below his usual level but did not stop running. Looked tired. 6

JAMES HASKELL: Proved he still has an international future, made a nuisance of himself. 7

SAM SIMMONDS: Concerns over his lack of size will only grow after this outing. 6

Replacements - Mike Brown was tidy, producing a fiery display to remind Eddie Jones he should still be considered, but otherwise the bench made no impact. 5

- PA