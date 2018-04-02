Here's how EA Sports Cup games finished; Postponed games rescheduled

Bohemians, Derry City and Sligo Rovers are into the third round of the EA Sports Cup.

Adam Morgan grabbed a late winner as Sligo beat Galway 1-0.

Full-time: @GalwayUnitedFC 0-1 @sligorovers.



The #bitored keep the elusive clean sheet and Adam Morgan with a late goal to seal a place in next round.



👇🏻Get. In. pic.twitter.com/LsJ6rCaoSF — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) April 2, 2018

Rory Patterson and Aaron McEneff were on target in Derry's 2-1 victory at their rivals Finn Harps.

Big 2-1 win v Finn Harps. Can’t beat that winning feeling, 4 in a row 😃👏🏼 @amceneff @roryp84 🤫👍🏼🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OY3BlLp126 — Rory Hale (@Roryh96) April 2, 2018

Bohemians beat UCD 5-3 on penalties.

The students had led 2-0 in that game at Dalymount Park before the Gypsies fought back to level and force extra-time.

Colin McCabe of Bohemians makes a save in the penalty shootout during the EA SPORTS Cup Second Round match between Bohemians and UCD at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, four of the five games which were postponed due to poor pitch conditions have been rescheduled for Monday, April 9.

The First Round tie between Drogheda United and St Mochta's has been fixed for United Park on Monday, April 9. This is how the fixture was originally set and has reverted back following a request from St Mochta's.

Also on Monday night, there are three Second Round games as Limerick take on Cobh Ramblers, St Patrick's Athletic meet Dundalk, and Waterford entertain Cork City.

The other outstanding tie from the Second Round sees Shamrock Rovers host Longford Town on Monday, April 23.

A view of wet pitch conditions at Dalymount ParkPhoto: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

EA SPORTS Cup - First Round

Monday, April 9: Drogheda United v St Mochta's, United Park, KO 19:45

Second Round

Monday, April 9: Limerick v Cobh Ramblers, Markets Field, KO 19:45

Monday, April 9: St Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park, KO 19:45

Monday, April 9: Waterford v Cork City, RSC, KO 19:45

Monday, April 23: Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, Tallaght Stadium, KO 19:45

