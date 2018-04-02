Here's how EA Sports Cup games finished; Postponed games rescheduled
Bohemians, Derry City and Sligo Rovers are into the third round of the EA Sports Cup.
Adam Morgan grabbed a late winner as Sligo beat Galway 1-0.
Rory Patterson and Aaron McEneff were on target in Derry's 2-1 victory at their rivals Finn Harps.
Bohemians beat UCD 5-3 on penalties.
The students had led 2-0 in that game at Dalymount Park before the Gypsies fought back to level and force extra-time.
Meanwhile, four of the five games which were postponed due to poor pitch conditions have been rescheduled for Monday, April 9.
The First Round tie between Drogheda United and St Mochta's has been fixed for United Park on Monday, April 9. This is how the fixture was originally set and has reverted back following a request from St Mochta's.
Also on Monday night, there are three Second Round games as Limerick take on Cobh Ramblers, St Patrick's Athletic meet Dundalk, and Waterford entertain Cork City.
The other outstanding tie from the Second Round sees Shamrock Rovers host Longford Town on Monday, April 23.
EA SPORTS Cup - First Round
Monday, April 9: Drogheda United v St Mochta's, United Park, KO 19:45
Second Round
Monday, April 9: Limerick v Cobh Ramblers, Markets Field, KO 19:45
Monday, April 9: St Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park, KO 19:45
Monday, April 9: Waterford v Cork City, RSC, KO 19:45
Monday, April 23: Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, Tallaght Stadium, KO 19:45
