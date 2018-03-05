Here's how an Irish flag became the centre of celebrations at the World Indoors

Ireland didn't win anything at the IAAF World Indoor Championships, but one Irish fan came to the rescue of an Ivorian athlete to get the Irish flag some air time, writes Stephen Barry.

Murielle Ahouré had just won gold in the 60m, leading home a 1-2 for the Ivory Coast.

However, when Ahoure and her teammate Marie-Josée Ta Lou went to celebrate the momentous achievement for their country, they couldn't find an Ivory Coast flag.

Step in Ireland supporter David Kenneally.

He loaned his flag to Ahouré for the lap of honour, as the photographers got their back-page snaps for the Ivory Coast press.

She told the BBC: "I just flipped it upside down. It's just the opposite so I said, 'okay, we'll make it work'.

"It's the exact same flag."

We'll claim it as a win!

Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure celebrates winning gold in the Women's 60m final at The Arena, Birmingham. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA
By Stephen Barry

