Here's all the reaction to Eamon Dunphy's departure from RTÉ

Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ after 40 years and everybody has an opinion on the news.

Here's the well-wishes, the divided opinions and the funny reactions to the departure of the controversial, but always compelling pundit.

Football on RTE Sport will never be the same without @Dunphy_Official💔Thanks for the 40 years Eamon Dunphy — Grainne O'Leary (@GrainneOLeary97) July 25, 2018

When Wes Hoolahan retired I think a bit of Eamon Dunphy went with him. Won't be as much craic on RTE now. #showbizbaby pic.twitter.com/W7QRSkE6pj — MrJWade (@MrJWadeHH) July 25, 2018

Eamon Dunphy leaving RTÉ, love Eamo no point watching RTÉ anymore. — Dan (@Daniel_O_Regan) July 25, 2018

Eamon Dunphy leaving RTE. The time for that is right. It's gotten away from him the last few years. Hopefully he is replaced with a proper analyst #RteSoccer #Dunphy — The Cill Dara Times (@CillDaraTimes) July 25, 2018

Eamon Dunphy has left RTE and honestly, I’m a little bit shook. — Rory Traynor ® (@Rory_Kid) July 25, 2018

Eamon Dunphy leaving a tv job for a podcast is basically the media equivalent of leaving your wife for a young one — Gavin Somers (@gaviiins) July 25, 2018

#Dunphy had some great / hilarious moments in the distant past but thankfully he's packed it in. Had a shocking tournament and is out of touch with the game and its players and has been for years #eamondunphy #rtesport — Enda O'Connor (@Endacisive) July 25, 2018

Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTE, I'm not crying you're crying 😭 — Just William (@William_Horsman) July 25, 2018

Will eamon Dunphy now run for president? — Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) July 25, 2018

"Sergio Ramos is a headbanger. He's like Paul McShane on steroids!"



Cheers for the good times, Eamon. #Dunphy #rtesport #dunphyquotes — Joe Keane (@joekeane1990) July 25, 2018

"Oh I don't know who's leaving...."



"I'll tell who's leavin'.......I'll tell ya. Eamon Dunphy. He's your man who called Ronaldo a cod and left RTE after 40 years to run off and do his podcast. pic.twitter.com/98pMJbGfPI — Garreth MacNamee (@garmacnamee) July 25, 2018

In other news, RTÉ's cost-cutting efforts have been boosted to the tune of about €100,000 a year, as Eamon Dunphy will no longer be a sports panelist. — Niall Murray (@niallmurray1) July 25, 2018

He may split opinion as a pundit but one thing is for sure is that RTÉ won’t be the same without Eamon Dunphy on the show but as he would “That’s showbiz baby!” #Dunphy — Conchúr Ó Sé (@ConorOShea10) July 25, 2018

Rod Liddle left his wife for a young wan

Eamon Dunphy left RTE for a podcast — Ronan (@RonanCantSee) July 25, 2018

Eamon dunphy leaving rte what a sad day for Irish sports fans and shite talkers — Darragh O'Connell (@DarraghOc95) July 25, 2018

Me when I hear Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTE pic.twitter.com/0n8s0fQvUO — Shane (@shanesaysthat) July 25, 2018

Dunphy leaves RTE - end of an era. Pen throwing, Mother Teresa, Rod Liddle, cods, Venables rap sheet, frauds, burdens of proof, Neymar f**king dreading it........showbiz baby! #Dunphy — Ronny Bouch (@RonnyBouch) July 25, 2018

Bit conflicted on Dunphy leaving. Yesterday's man no doubt but the role of Eamon Dunphy was never really to be a fountain of knowledge. His role was always to just be Eamon Dunphy. — ray (@vinfox) July 25, 2018