Here it is: Cork City's Kieran Sadlier scores 100-yard goal from inside his own box

By Stephen Barry

Kieran Sadlier is no stranger to scoring spectacular goals.

However, Cork City's joint-top-scorer has never scored one quite like his 100-yard clincher on Friday night.

Cork City’s Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring the late goal with teammates. Photo: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

With City leading 2-1 deep in injury time, St Patrick's Athletic pushed everyone, including goalkeeper Tyson Farago, up for a late corner.

The in-swinging delivery was cleared to the edge of the box where Sadlier decided to take a swing for the other goal...

“It was the earliest I’ve scored, definitely, and probably the latest as well,” Sadlier told the Evening Echo of his 94th-minute strike which took a full eight seconds from boot to goal.

“Obviously, I’m delighted with the two goals but don’t forget Jimmy [Keohane]’s, he’s put one in the top corner, it was class.

“I spotted him [Farago] up going up for the corner, and I thought to myself, ‘What if he gets caught out?’

“It dropped to me... and I thought that I might as well try my luck.

“I’d never scored from that far out before, I’m obviously happy with that but I’m more happy that we kept the winning streak going and we’re still up there.”

When you are trying to chase a @KieranSadlier volley from your own half and it ends up in the back of the net 🙌🏻 #wouldhaverobbedit pic.twitter.com/JKJYKSnEWV — Steven Beattie (@steven5beattie) May 25, 2018