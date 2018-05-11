Here is the Leinster team to face Racing 92 in the Champions Cup final

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen has named his team for tomorrow's Champions Cup rugby final against Racing 92.

Isa Nacewa will captain the side in his final European game for Leinster on the left wing. As expected, Jordan Larmour starts on the opposite wing.

Here is the team to represent Leinster in tomorrow's #ChampionsCup Final at the San Mamés stadium against Racing 92. #JoinTheRoar #LEIvR92 pic.twitter.com/lPDVzNDRa4 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 11, 2018

Luke McGrath returns from an ankle injury to take his place in the half backs where he will be joined by Johnny Sexton.

Rob Kearney continues at full-back, while Robbie Henshaw is partnered by Garry Ringrose in the centre.

In the pack Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong are the props with Seán Cronin selected at hooker.

Devin Toner starts in the second row with James Ryan beside him.

In the back row, it’s the same trio that accounted for Scarlets in the semi-final with Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy completing the starting line-up.

On the bench Rhys Ruddock has shaken off a hamstring injury to take his place in the match day 23 for the first time since the Saracens game.

Gibson-Park's inclusion as cover for the starting Luke McGrath, combined with Scott Fardy's selection in the pack, means no place in the squad for New Zealand winger James Lowe.

Leinster (caps in brackets):

15. Rob Kearney (195)

14. Jordan Larmour (19)

13. Garry Ringrose (47)

12. Robbie Henshaw (23)

11. Isa Nacewa (182) CAPTAIN

10. Johnny Sexton (146)

9. Luke McGrath (92)

1. Cian Healy (188)

2. Seán Cronin (150)

3. Tadhg Furlong (81)

4. Devin Toner (215)

5. James Ryan (12)

6. Scott Fardy (19)

7. Dan Leavy (52)

8. Jordi Murphy (104)

Replacements:

16. James Tracy (63)

17. Jack McGrath (130)

18. Andrew Porter (27)

19. Rhys Ruddock (140)

20. Jack Conan (71)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (50)

22. Joey Carbery (35)

23. Rory O’Loughlin (40)