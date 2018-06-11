Here is the draw for the second round of All-Ireland SFC qualifiers

The second-round draw for the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers has taken place.

Mayo will play Tipperary in the second round of the football qualifiers.

Last year's All Ireland runners up will travel to Semple Stadium having been paired with the Premier County in this morning's draw. Tipp lost to Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster Championship.

Carlow face a tough task to kick start their summer. The Barrowsiders have been drawn with Tyrone, although they will have home advantage.

Longford will play Kildare in an all-Leinster clash.

There is an Ulster derby between Cavan and Down, while Monaghan, the side who brought Tyrone's reign as Ulster champions to an end, will play Waterford.

Letrim will face Louth, Sligo and Armagh have been paired together, and Offaly will meet Clare.

The matches will be played on the weekend of June 23 and 24.

The draw for the second round of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers:

Tipperary v Mayo

Waterford v Monaghan

Cavan v Down

Carlow v Tyrone

Offaly v Clare

Longford v Kildare

Sligo v Armagh

Leitrim v Louth

Mayo's Tom Parsons and GAA President John Horan were special guests during the draw on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.