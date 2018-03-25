Here is how the rest of the football finished in Division 3 and 4

Fermanagh have beaten Longford 1-9 to 1-10 in the promotion battle at Pearse Park.

The Ulster side are bound for Division Two.

Fellow Ulstermen Derry are relegated with Wexford after they lost 3-11 to 2-12 against Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Sligo survive along with Offaly who defeated Westmeath 1-20 to 1-14 in Mullingar.

Earlier today, already promoted Armagh lost 1-8 to 12 points against Division Four-bound Wexford.

In Division Four, Leitrim won by 2-15 to 0-10 against Wicklow at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.

Earlier Laois sealed promotion to Division Three after beating fellow promotees Carlow 1-6 to 0-8 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Antrim beat hosts Limerick 1-13 to 0-12, while London lost 1-14 to 1-16 against Waterford at McGovern Park.