Here is how the rest of the football finished

Monaghan defeated Donegal 1-16 to 1-10 in their Allianz Football League Division 1 clash in Clones today.

Tyrone beat Mayo 2-14 to 7 in Castlebar, meaning that Donegal and Mayo will clash in Ballybofey next week in what will be a relegation decider.

In Division 2, Roscommon beat Cavan by 0-15 to 0-13 at Dr Hyde Park to join the visitors at the top of the table on nine points.

The Division 3 relegation battle ended Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8, so Wexford are relegated to Division 4.

Fermanagh drew with Armagh, 0-7 to 0-7.

That draw seals promotion for the men from the Orchard County.

Longford beat Westmeath 1-16 to 1-12 to move up to second place.

Antrim lost to Carlow by 1-12 to 0-12 in Division 4 which means Carlow are promoted to Division 3 for the first time in 33 years.

