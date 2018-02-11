Here is how the games in Italy and Spain finished today

LaLiga

Leaders Barcelona continued their unbeaten LaLiga campaign but failed to score at home in the league for the first time since November 2016 after being held to a goalless draw by Getafe.

Jose Bordalas' side frustrated the free-flowing Barca attack for long periods of the match and the hosts did not register a shot on target in the first half at Camp Nou for first time since April 2012, although Luis Suarez did have a goal correctly ruled out for offside.

The Catalan side improved in the second half but still struggled to break down the visiting defence, while Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita made a fine save in stoppage-time to prevent Suarez heading in a last-gasp winner as Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina started his Barcelona career with a stalemate.

Sevilla made the most of Francisco Aday's first-half penalty miss to secure a much-needed 1-0 victory against Girona.

Vincenzo Montella's side had won just one of their last eight LaLiga games ahead of the match and looked set to fall behind when Luis Muriel handled the ball in the penalty area four minutes before half-time.

However, Sergio Rico, who starred throughout the match with several sharp saves, spared his team-mate's blushes to deny Aday with a fine stop to his right and keep the score goalless at the break.

Sevilla's winner came within seconds of the restart when Joaquin Correa raced onto Clement Lenglet's through ball and touched it past Girona goalkeeper Bono as Pablo Sarabia bundled home Bernando Espinosa's attempts to clear off the goal-line - with Rojiblancos' goalscorer remaining unclear.

Serie A

Yann Karamoh's first goal for Inter Milan settled their fraught 2-1 victory over nine-man Bologna at San Siro.

The 19-year-old forward, an Ivory Coast-born France Under-21 international, was making his first Serie A start for the Nerazzurri and some of the pressure was lifted from his shoulders when his more experienced team-mate Eder plundered an opener inside two minutes.

Former Inter striker Rodrigo Palacio drew Bologna level in the 25th minute, largely thanks to a mistake by Joao Miranda, but Karamoh restored the hosts' lead after the hour mark, rattling home a stunning drive following a clever one-two with Rafinha.

Bologna's game plan fell apart as defenders Ibrahima Mbaye and Adam Masina were dismissed, but Inter could not find a third goal to further punish the mid-table outfit.

In-form Sampdoria moved closer to breaking into the top five by overcoming lowly Hellas Verona 2-0 at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

After a first half of toil, Edgar Barreto stuck away Gianluca Caprari's cross to open the scoring and, five minutes from time, Fabio Quagliarella made the points safe from the penalty spot.

A last-gasp goal from Diego Laxalt fired Genoa to a 1-0 victory at Chievo that boosted the Rossoblu 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

One minute into second-half stoppage time, Laxalt's first-time swipe at a Gianluca Lapadula pass ensured back-to-back wins for Davide Ballardini's side.

Andrea Belotti got back to goal-scoring ways with the second strike in Torino's 2-0 home win against Udinese.

Nicolas N'Koulou converted Iago Falque's 32nd-minute assist and in the 66th minute Belotti found the back of the net for the first time in four matches when notching at the end of a rapid counter-attack.

In the early match, Sassuolo failed to pick up a first win in six games after being held to a goalless draw by Cagliari.