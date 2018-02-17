Here is how the games in Germany, France, Spain and Italy finished

Luis Suarez on target as Barcelona return to winning ways ahead of Chelsea clash

Luis Suarez's early goal helped LaLiga leaders Barcelona return to winning ways ahead of their Champions League clash against Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over Eibar.

Barca had been held to draws by Espanyol and Getafe in their previous two league matches and were up against an Eibar side which thrashed high-flying Sevilla 5-1 in their last home outing.

However, Ernesto Valverde's men avoided a similar fate at Ipurua with Suarez putting them ahead in the 16th minute.

Eibar were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Fabian Orellana was given his marching orders and Barca - who go to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday - sealed the win through Jordi Alba late on.

Earlier on Saturday, Pablo Sarabia was on the scoresheet again as Sevilla downed struggling Las Palmas 2-1.

Sarabia struck for the fourth time in Sevilla's last five league games to double his side's lead in the Canary Islands after Wissam Ben Yedder had put them ahead.

Jonathan Calleri pulled a goal back from the penalty spot eight minutes from time but it was not enough to prevent third-bottom Las Palmas from slumping to a 16th defeat of the campaign.

In Saturday's late match, Valencia hit two late goals to come from behind and win 2-1 at bottom club Malaga.

Nigeria forward Brown Ideye had given the hosts a shock lead when he slotted in from a corner on 27 minutes.

That looked to have been enough for Malaga's first LaLiga win since December 10 before a late rally earned Los Che all three points.

Midfielder Francis Coquelin scored his first Valencia goal since moving from Arsenal to equalise with 10 minutes left, heading in a corner at the near post.

On 84 minutes, Ignasi Miquel - another former Gunner - was shown a straight red card for hauling down Rodrigo as he burst into the penalty area.

Daniel Parejo stepped up to smash the resulting spot-kick into the bottom-left corner.

Valencia's late show saw them move four points clear of Real Madrid, who have played two matches fewer.

Malaga, meanwhile, remained adrift at the foot of the table - seven points behind Levante, who have a game in hand.

Alaves earlier put further distance between themselves and the relegation battle with a 1-0 home win over strugglers Deportivo La Coruna.

John Guidetti saw an early effort come back off a post, before at the other end Deportivo winger Zakaria Bakkali also struck the woodwork.

The decisive moment of the match came in the 61st minute when on loan Barcelona forward Munir picked the ball up just outside the penalty arc and clipped a fine left-footed shot over the keeper into the top-right corner.

Following a third straight LaLiga win, Alaves are 14th, now 10 points clear of the relegation zone, while Deportivo remain second from bottom.

📍 Time to hear what the boss, @JordiAlba and @SergiRoberto10 had to say on the #EibarBarça win 🔵🔴 Força Barça pic.twitter.com/UI6w21bO18 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 17, 2018

Roma improve European chances

Roma gave themselves a boost in the battle for Serie A's European places by winning 2-0 at Udinese on Saturday.

The game was goalless for 70 minutes before rising Turkish star Cengiz Under scored his fourth goal in three games with a ferocious left-footed drive from outside the box.

Diego Perotti made the game safe in the last minute, tucking away from Radja Nainggolan's throughball to extend Roma's winning run to three.

Inter Milan missed the chance to climb above Roma and into third after they were beaten 2-0 by Genoa.

Andrea Ranocchia's 45th-minute own goal and a strike from Goran Pandev saw Genoa record their third league win in five games and climb to 12th place.

Chievo pulled themselves away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Emanuele Giaccherini's unstoppable free-kick and Roberto Inglese's excellent solo strike put the hosts two goals to the good and though Leonardo Pavoletti pulled one back, Cagliari came up short.

HIGHLIGHTS | 📹 | The key moments from #UdineseRoma are available to watch on site now... 🚀



➡️ https://t.co/duiQx3LBxH pic.twitter.com/kEFr0sGoKw — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 17, 2018

Hi-five for PSG against Strasbourg

Paris St Germain recovered from going behind to an early goal as they beat Strasbourg 5-2 to restore their 12-point advantage at the top of Ligue 1.

Unai Emery's team came into the match having won all 12 of their home league matches this season and have not lost at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 since March 2016.

FULL TIME: PSG get back to winning ways with a 5-2 victory over Strasbourg!! #PSGRSCA 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/qFqdNPvjsA — PSG English (@PSG_English) February 17, 2018

However, the Ligue 1 leaders found themselves behind after only six minutes when Jean-Eudes Aholou fired Strasbourg into a shock lead.

But Julian Draxler, Neymar and Angel Di Maria all then found the back of the net in the space of 13 first-half minutes to put PSG 3-1 ahead by half-time.

Stephane Bahoken reduced the deficit in the 67th minute, but Edinson Cavani's deft finish restored PSG's two-goal cushion.

With 11 minutes left, the Uruguay forward then lobbed Alexandre Oukidja to break another PSG club record with his 86th home goal, surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's previous tally.

Montpellier moved above Nantes into fifth place after a 1-1 draw against Guingamp at Stade de la Mosson.

Congo forward Yeni Atito N'Gbakoto had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after 30 minutes.

Giovanni Sio, though, secured the hosts a point when the Ivory Coast midfielder flicked the ball in from close range with 18 minutes left.

At the other end of the table, Angers dropped further into trouble after a 1-0 defeat at St Etienne.

Robert Beric made the breakthrough for the hosts with just 11 minutes left, stabbing the ball home after Angers goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle had fumbled a free-kick into a crowded penalty area.

Metz remain adrift at the bottom of the table after losing 1-0 at home to Troyes, who are up to 15th - but still only a point clear of the relegation zone.

Mali forward Adama Niane struck with just three minutes left, sweeping the ball in from 12 yards after defender Mathieu Deplagne had broke clear down the right.

Toulouse are also on 27 points after battling to a 0-0 draw at fellow relegation fighters Amiens, who had midfielder Guessouma Fofana sent off late one but remain out of the dropzone on goal difference.

There were, though, plenty of goals at Stade Michel d'Ornano, where Caen drew 2-2 against Rennes.

Enzo Crivelli put the hosts ahead from close range on six minutes, but former West Ham frontman Diafra Sakho soon struck twice to leave Rennes in front.

Ronny Rodelin missed a penalty which would have levelled things up before half-time.

Stef Peeters then also failed to convert his spot kick which was saved in the 81st minute before defender Damien Da Silva finally headed in an equaliser with six minutes left.

Substitute Lewandowski nets late penalty winner for Bayern against Wolfsburg

Robert Lewandowski came off the bench to score a stoppage-time penalty as Bayern Munich came from behind to win 2-1 at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Poland striker was introduced in the 79th minute for Sandro Wagner, who had cancelled out Daniel Didavi's early opener nine minutes after Arjen Robben had seen his penalty brilliantly saved by Koen Casteels.

But the Wolves goalkeeper could do nothing about Lewandowski's spot-kick as Bayern moved 21 points clear at the top of the table.

It secured a 13th win in a row in all competitions for Bayern, who started with the likes of Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels on the bench ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Besiktas.

The decision to rest so many first-choice players looked like it might backfire when Didavi scored after only eight minutes, heading home a cross at the back post following a short corner from the left.

Bayern had scored in every game since the 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris St Germain in September which cost coach Carlo Ancelotti his job.

That run looked in danger of coming to an end when Robben was denied from the spot in the 55th minute, Casteels flinging himself to his right to tip the Dutchman's effort on to a post.

But Robben made amends to set up the equaliser, bursting to the byline down the right and then standing up a cross for Wagner to head home.

Wagner made way for Lewandowski as Bayern sought a winner and it arrived at the death, with Robben again involved.

The forward fell in the area after Gian-Luca Itter pulled his shirt, and this time Lewandowski stepped up to take responsibility from the spot, firing his effort low into the right corner beyond the dive of Casteels.

Bayer Leverkusen are now Bayern's closest challengers as a 2-1 win at Hamburg took them up to second, above RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Jamaican Leon Bailey added to his burgeoning reputation by opening the scoring in the 40th minute, and Kai Havertz made it two five minutes after the break.

Second-bottom Hamburg pulled one back through Andre Hahn, but it was not enough.

Basement boys Cologne moved to within three points of Hamburg with a 1-1 draw at home to Hannover.

Yuya Osako put Cologne ahead after half an hour, with Niclas Fuellkrug equalising seven minutes later.

Elsewhere, Freiburg beat Werder Bremen 1-0 thanks to Nils Petersen's first-half penalty.

Janik Haberer missed a late penalty for Freiburg, but it did not prove costly.

In the late kick-off Schalke moved up to fifth place with a 2-1 home win over Hoffenheim.

Thilo Kehrer put Schalke in front after 11 minutes and Breel Embolo made it two shortly before the half-hour mark.

Andrej Kramaric pulled one back 12 minutes from time, but the Royal Blues held on.