Here is all the weekend's sport and where to watch it

It's a bumper weekend of sport for fans of all codes with the Champions Cup final, the GAA Championship and a historic cricket clash all on our screens.

Here is your essential guide for the weekend's action.

Saturday

Cricket

The weather forecast tells us Saturday morning will be dry so we should finally see Ireland make their Test cricket bow on Saturday morning against Pakistan.

Friday saw action delayed at Malahide as rain made the event a washout but play is set to begin at 11am on Saturday.

OFFICIAL: The first Ireland Men's Test Match Squad photo. #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/RwOGxhSOku — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) May 8, 2018

It will be live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am.

Formula 1

Those interested in seeing the ever-entertaining F1 can watch practice from the Spanish Grand Prix from 11am while the engines will be started for qualifying from 2pm.

You can watch it on Sky Sports.

Rugby

It's the big one. The Champions Cup final will see Leinster look to add a fourth European title to their trophy haul against Racing 92.

Arguably the two best teams in Europe, Leinster go into the game as favourites but will be wary of the threat the French side pose.

Racing second-row Donnacha Ryan said it will basically be up against 'a Grand Slam-winning team'. And he isn't wrong.

Thirteen of the side named by Leinster for this decider featured in Ireland’s victorious Six Nations campaign, however, there was surprise that winger James Lowe is not in the matchday squad.

There are plenty of other storylines to follow, namely Johnny Sexton playing against his former club. It is set to be classic.

The game kicks off at 4.45pm and is live on Sky Sports Action and BT Sport 2.

Soccer

With Wolves and Cardiff already promoted, the competition to see who will join them in the Premier League is on.

Middlesbrough take on Aston Villa in the Championship play-offs with kick-off at 5.15pm.

There is plenty of Irish interest with internationals Conor Hourihane (below), Glenn Whelan and Scott Hogan playing for Villa and Darren Randolph lining out for Boro.

The game will be live on Sky Sports Football.

Golf

For those of you looking to dip in and out, The Players’ Championship will be in its third day on Saturday and will be on from 1.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

GAA

Rounding off Saturday, two Leinster Championship games should offer you your sporting fill.

Wexford take on Laois in the football (throw-in at 6.30pm) and Offaly take on Galway in the hurling (throw-in at 7pm).

Neither game will be televised but highlights will be shown on The Sunday Game.

Sunday

Cricket

Ireland v Pakistan once again for more action from the Test. It is live on Sky Sports with coverage from 10.55am.

Formula 1

If you've watched qualifying you'll be eager to watch the main event.

The Spanish Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports F1, with the race starting at 2.10pm.

Soccer

There is a full complement of Premier League fixtures with all 20 team playing on the final day of the competition.

The fixtures are as follows:

Burnley v Bournemouth, Crystal Palace v West Brom, Huddersfield v Arsenal, Liverpool v Brighton, Manchester United v Watford, Newcastle v Chelsea, Southampton v Manchester City, Swansea v Stoke, Tottenham v Leicester, West Ham v Everton

Man City may be champions but relegation and the final two Champions League spots are still to be confirmed.

All games kick off at 3pm with Liverpool v Brighton, Newcastle v Chelsea and Southampton v Manchester City all live on Sky Sports.

If you want to watch highlights, Match of the Day will be on BBC One at 10.30pm.

In the SPL, Celtic take on Aberdeen on Sky Sports Football at 12.30pm

GAA

There are five games on Sunday to whet the appetite of GAA fans.

The pick of the bunch will see Mayo take on Galway in the Connacht SFC quarter-final.

The game is part of a double-header on RTÉ 2 (starting at 1.15pm). The Connacht sides will do battle at 4pm but not before we are treated to the Leinster SHC clash between Dublin and Kilkenny (throw in 2pm).

There are two games in the Leinster SFC: Carlow v Louth throws in at 2pm before Offaly v Wicklow at 4pm.

In Ulster, Donegal take on Cavan in the football with throw in at 4pm.

All the highlights from the weekends GAA will be on The Sunday Game, on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm.

Golf

The final day of The Players’ Championship - Sky Sports Golf will have coverage from 2.30pm.