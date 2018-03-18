Here are today's GAA games that are still going ahead

The snow has forced the GAA to postpone a number of hurling and football fixtures today.

They could go ahead at the same venues and at the same times tomorrow if cleared following pitch inspections.

There is still a busy day of sporting action ahead despite the postponements:

Allianz FL D1: Monaghan vs Donegal (2pm, Clones), Mayo vs Tyrone (2pm, Elverys MacHale Park), Galway vs Dublin (2pm, Pearse Stadium)

Allianz FL D2: Roscommon 14:00 Cavan (2pm, Dr Hyde Park), Down P - P Tipperary, Louth P - P Meath

Allianz FL D3: Derry vs Wexford (1pm, Celtic Park), Longford vs Westmeath (2pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park), Fermanagh vs Armagh (2pm, Brewster Park), Offaly P - P Sligo

Allianz FL D4: Antrim vs Carlow (1pm, Corrigan Park), Waterford P - P Leitrim, Wicklow P - P Limerick

All of the Division 1 hurling quarter-finals are off.

Allianz HL D1 Relegation Play-off: Cork vs Waterford (3pm, Páirc Uí Rinn)

Allianz HL D1B Relegation Play-off: Antrim vs Laois (2pm, Dunloy)

Allianz HL D2B Final: Mayo vs Down (1pm, Kingspan Breffni)