Here are the three books on the eir sport Sports Book of The Year shortlist

eir sport has announced its shortlist for the eir sport Sports Book of The Year.

Shortlist for the eir sport Sports Book of the Year: Tony 10 - Tony O’Reilly with Declan Lynch - Gill Books

Fighter - Andy Lee with Niall Kelly - Gill Books

The Lost Soul of Eamonn McGee - Paul D. Gibson - Mercier Press

Susan Brady, Managing Director of eir sport, said: “It was a difficult task for the judging panel to narrow it down to three contenders this year as it was the strongest longlist we have had to date. This shortlist reflects a diversity of writing styles and subject matters.

“The overall winning author will receive a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir sport.

This is the fourth year of the eir sport Sports Book of The Year. Last year, eir sport and Publishing Ireland announced Philly McMahon’s ‘The Choice’ as the winner.

The winner of this year's prize will be announced in Dublin on Monday, December 10.

- Digital Desk and PA