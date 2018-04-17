Here are the Rising Stars in football and hurling this year

Higher Education GAA has announced the names of the exciting young GAA talents who make up the Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars in football and hurling for 2018.

The awards acknowledge the outstanding performances in the battle for the third-level football and hurling championships.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup hurling champions UL dominate the final 15 with no fewer than seven young heroes chosen on the list that includes players from five teams and includes the like of Dublin’s Eoghan O’Donnell, Waterford’s Colin Dunford, and Tipp duo Jason Forde and John McGrath.

Maynooth University hurler Brian Hogan from Tipperary at the Electric Ireland HE GAA Football & Hurling Rising Stars Awards for 2018. Pic: Sportsfile

The battle for the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup was also a close fought affair and again there are five third level institutions contributing star players.

UCD have five on the list while NUIG contribute four.

Kerry’s Jack Barry and Galway’s Damien Comer feature and were also busy this spring at senior inter-county level.

Another name to watch is Andrew McGowan from Kilmacud Crokes and DIT who was part of the Dublin panel that beat Galway in this year’s Allianz football league final.

Congratulating the winners, Uachtarán CLG John Horan said: “Over the last number of years it has become a real statement of intent from young players involved at third level football and hurling championships that the form they show here is a sign of things to come at inter-county level.

“Indeed, many of those chosen here have already embarked on senior inter-county careers and are making headlines. I’ve no doubt more of these names will follow them in the years to come.

DIT footballers Andrew McGowan, from Dublin, left, and Brian Power, from Meath at the Electric Ireland HE GAA Football & Hurling Rising Stars Awards for 2018. Pic: Sportsfile

“We are delighted that our third-level institutions, which are rated so highly all over the world for the calibre of young people they help to mould, are so committed to the promotion and playing of our Games and we appreciate that support.

Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team 2018 David McCarthy (UL);

Conor Cleary (UL);

Eoghan O’Donnell (DCU DE);

Seán Finn (UL);

Gearóid Hegarty (UL);

Brian Hogan (Maynooth University);

David Fitzgerald (UL);

Colin Dunford (Carlow IT);

Joe O’Connor (DCU DE);

John Donnelly (DCU DE);

Martin Kavanagh (Carlow IT);

Donal Burke (DCU DE);

Niall O’Brien (DIT);

Jason Forde (UL);

John McGrath (UL);