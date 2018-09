Here are the provisional hurling league fixtures for 2019

Limerick will start their 2019 League campaign with a trip to Wexford.

The All-Ireland champions return to Division 1A for the first time in eight years and the provisional Allianz League fixtures have set them up against Wexford in January.

League champions Kilkenny host Cork, while Clare will travel to face Tipperary on the opening weekend in the top division.

The Division 1B fixtures have Galway playing host to Laois in the opening round. while newly promoted Carlow travel to Dublin and relegated Waterford host Offaly.

Below are the provisional fixtures for Divisions 1A to 3B.

Division 1A

Saturday 26 January

Tipperary v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 27 January

Kilkenny v Cork, 2pm

Wexford v Limerick, 2pm

Saturday 2 February

Limerick v Tipperary, 7pm

Sunday 3 February

Clare v Kilkenny, 2pm

Cork v Wexford, 2pm

Saturday 16 February

Cork v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 17 February

Kilkenny v Limerick, 2pm

Wexford v Tipperary, 2pm

Division 1B

Saturday 26 January

Dublin v Carlow, 7pm

Sunday 27 January

Waterford v Offaly, 2pm

Galway v Laois, TBC

Sunday 3 February

Carlow v Galway, 2pm

Laois v Waterford, 2pm

Offaly v Dublin, 2pm

Saturday 16 February

Laois v Offaly, 7pm

Waterford v Carlow, 7pm

Sunday 17 February

Galway v Dublin, 2pm

Division 2A

Sunday 27 January

Mayo v Meath, 2pm

Westmeath v London, 2pm

Antrim v Kerry, TBC

Sunday 3 February

Kerry v Westmeath, 2pm

London v Mayo, 2pm

Meath v Antrim, 2pm

Sunday 17 February

Antrim v Westmeath, 2pm

Kerry v Mayo, 2pm

Meath v London, 2pm

Division 2B

Saturday 26 January

Warwickshire v Wicklow, 2pm

Sunday 27 January

Donegal v Kildare, 2pm

Down v Derry, 2pm

Sunday 3 February

Derry v Donegal, TBC

Kildare v Warwickshire, 2pm

Wicklow v Down, TBC

Division 3A

Sunday 27 January

Lancashire v Tyrone, 2pm

Louth v Roscommon, TBC

Monaghan v Armagh, TBC

Sunday 3 February

Armagh v Lancashire, TBC

Roscommon v Monaghan, TBC

Tyrone v Louth, TBC

Division 3B

Sunday 27 January

Cavan v Leitrim, 2pm

Sligo v Fermanagh, 2pm

Sunday 3 February

Fermanagh v Longford, 2pm

Leitrim v Sligo, 2pm