Here are the match-ups for the All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifiers

Mayo and Tyrone have avoided each other in the draw for the third round of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers.

The Westerners have been paired with Kildare, while Tyrone will take on Ulster rivals Cavan.

Mayo were five-point winners when they played Kildare in Division 1 of the League in Newbridge in March.

Leitrim will take on Monaghan and Clare will meet Armagh.

The games will be played this weekend with venues and kick-off times to be confirmed later today.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 3 draw:

  • Kildare v Mayo

  • Armagh v Clare

  • Leitrim v Monaghan

  • Cavan v Tyrone

