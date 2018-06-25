Here are the match-ups for the All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifiers

Mayo and Tyrone have avoided each other in the draw for the third round of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers.

The Westerners have been paired with Kildare, while Tyrone will take on Ulster rivals Cavan.

Mayo were five-point winners when they played Kildare in Division 1 of the League in Newbridge in March.

Leitrim will take on Monaghan and Clare will meet Armagh.

The games will be played this weekend with venues and kick-off times to be confirmed later today.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 3 draw:

Kildare v Mayo

Armagh v Clare

Leitrim v Monaghan

Cavan v Tyrone

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers Round 3 draw



Qualifier draw

Kildare v Mayo

Clare v Armagh

Leitrim v Monaghan

Cavan v Tyrone



Games to be played June 30/July 1 #GAA #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/fRt2yfdqCP — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 25, 2018

- Digital Desk