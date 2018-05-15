Here are the Lidl teams of the 2018 Ladies National Football Leagues

First-time champions Dublin have three players on the Lidl Ladies Football team of the league for Division 1.

Goalkeeper Ciara Trant, corner-back Martha Byrne and forward Nicole Owens have been all been selected.

Beaten finalists Mayo have four representatives - Sarah Tierney, Aileen Gilroy, and the Kelly sisters, Niamh and Grace.

Westmeath's Fiona Coyle and Jenny Rogers, Donegal's Yvonne Bonner and Ciara Hegarty, Galway's Tracey Leonard and Sinéad Burke and Monaghan's Muireann Atkinson complete the team.

Orla Finn of Cork in action against Ciara Trant and Martha Byrne, behind, of Dublin during their Ladies Football National League Division 1 match at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Champions Tipperary lead the way in the Division 2 selection, with five players included.

Maria Curley, captain Samantha Lambert, Caoimhe Condon, Jennifer Grant and final player of the match Aishling Moloney all find slots in the team.

Runners-up Cavan are represented by four players – goalkeeper Evelyn Baugh, captain Sinéad Greene, and forward pair Aisling Maguire and Aishling Sheridan.

Aimee Mackin was named on the Division 1 team last year and the two-time TG4 All Star is one of three Armagh players on this year’s 2018 Division 2 side, alongside Sarah Marley and Aoife McCoy.

Michelle McGrath (Waterford), Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone) and Katie Walsh (Sligo) are the other players listed on the 2018 Division 2 team.

On the Division 3 team, champions Wexford have six players named, including captain and goalkeeper Mary Rose Kelly, and ace forward Catriona Murray, who scored 3-5 in the final victory over Meath.

The Royals have four players on the team, there are three from Kildare and one each from Offaly and Roscommon.

The Division 4 team includes four players from recently-crowned champions Wicklow, three representatives each from runners-up Louth and Limerick, two from Antrim and one each from Derry, Fermanagh and Carlow.

The players will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday, May 25.

The Lidl Manager of the Month for May will also be revealed on the night, as well as the overall Lidl Manager of the League.

Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League: Ciara Trant (Dublin)

Martha Byrne (Dublin)

Sarah Tierney (Mayo)

Jennifer Rogers (Westmeath)

Fiona Coyle (Westmeath)

Ciara Hegarty (Donegal)

Sinéad Burke (Galway)

Aileen Gilroy (Mayo)

Muireann Atkinson (Monaghan)

Karen Guthrie (Donegal)

Tracey Leonard (Galway)

Nicole Owens (Dublin)

Niamh Kelly (Mayo)

Yvonne Bonner (Donegal)

Grace Kelly (Mayo)

Division 2 Lidl NFL Team of the League: Evelyn Baugh (Cavan)

Sarah Marley (Armagh)

Maria Curley (Tipperary)

Michelle McGrath (Waterford)

Sinéad Greene (Cavan)

Samantha Lambert (Tipperary)

Caoimhe Condon (Tipperary)

Jennifer Grant (Tipperary)

Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone)

Aoife McCoy (Armagh)

Aisling Maguire (Cavan)

Aishling Sheridan (Cavan)

Aimee Mackin (Armagh)

Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Katie Walsh (Sligo)

Division 3 Lidl NFL Team of the League: Mary Rose Kelly (Wexford)

Katie Newe (Meath)

Maria Byrne (Wexford)

Sarah Powderly (Meath)

Louise Scully (Kildare)

Niamh Mernagh (Wexford)

Niamh Gallogly (Meath)

Bernie Breen (Wexford)

Aisling Curley (Kildare)

Mairead Daly (Offaly)

Roisin Byrne (Kildare)

Fiona Rochford (Wexford)

Stacey Grimes (Meath)

Rebecca Finan (Roscommon)

Catriona Murray (Wexford)