Here are the GAA games Sky will be showing this year

Sky Sports have announced their GAA coverage for this season.

A total of 20 live, and 14 exclusive, fixtures of Championship action will be available from the satellite broadcaster.

Their coverage gets underway with a double-header on June 2, when 2017 All-Ireland hurling champions Galway travel to Wexford Park for the fourth round of the Leinster Hurling Championship.

The second clash of the day will see Cork take on old rivals Limerick in round 3 of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Exclusive coverage continues on June 9 when hurling fans will be treated to a top-class Leinster Hurling Championship double-header as Galway take on Dublin in Pearse Stadium and Kilkenny host Wexford in Nowlan Park at 7pm.

Their exclusive coverage then concentrates on the Football championship until they share coverage of the semi-finals and finals of both codes from July 28.

Their insight and analysis will be fronted by stars from both codes, including Tyrone's Peter Canavan, former Mayo manager James Horan, former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, former Dublin GAA star Senan Connell, Clare’s two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O’Connor, Kilkenny’s nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney and four-time All-Star defender Ollie Canning.

Lead commentary will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty with co-commentary from Nicky English, new addition Mick Fennelly, Dick Clerkin and Paul Earley, and sideline reporting from Damian Lawlor.