Here are the dates and times for the quarter-finals of the World Cup

After England's dramatic victory over Colombia, the eight teams for the World Cup quarter-finals are decided.

The world has a two-day break from the tournament before it resumes again on Friday, July 6 with four mouth-watering ties to look forward to.

Uruguay's powerful defence will be hoping to cancel out the threat of France's Kylian Mbappe before Neymar's Brazil take on Belgium's Golden Generation.

The other two quarter-finals see host nation Russia attempt to defy the odds and beat a Luka Modric led Croatia while England will be hoping to take another step toward bringing football home against Sweden.

Here are the dates and kick-off times for the quarter-finals:

July 6

Uruguay v France, 3pm

Brazil v Belgium, 7pm

July 7:

Sweden v England, 3pm

Russia v Croatia, 7pm

READ MORE: Who scored the best goal in the World Cup last-16?