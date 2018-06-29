Here are the dates and times for the last-16 of the World Cup

The group stages are over and from here on out, things get serious at the World Cup.

The knockout stages begin on Saturday, starting with the last 16 clash between France and Uruguay.

Here are the dates and kick-off times for all of the fixtures in the last-16.

Saturday, June 30

France v Argentina, 3pm

Uruguay v Portugal, 7pm

Sunday, July 1

Spain v Russia, 3pm

Croatia v Denmark, 7pm

Monday, July 2

Brazil v Mexico, 3pm

Belgium v Japan, 7pm

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden v Switzerland, 3pm

Colombia v England, 7pm

READ MORE: Missing the World Cup? The League of Ireland can offer you a football fix

READ MORE: Even Batshuayi had to laugh at his celebration against England