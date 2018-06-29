Here are the dates and times for the last-16 of the World Cup

The group stages are over and from here on out, things get serious at the World Cup.

The knockout stages begin on Saturday, starting with the last 16 clash between France and Uruguay.

Here are the dates and kick-off times for all of the fixtures in the last-16.

Saturday, June 30

  • France v Argentina, 3pm

  • Uruguay v Portugal, 7pm

    • Sunday, July 1

  • Spain v Russia, 3pm

  • Croatia v Denmark, 7pm

    • Monday, July 2

  • Brazil v Mexico, 3pm

  • Belgium v Japan, 7pm

    • Tuesday, July 3

  • Sweden v Switzerland, 3pm

  • Colombia v England, 7pm

    By Steve Neville

