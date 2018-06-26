Here are all the funniest replies to Yoko Ono’s World Cup tweet
On Valentine’s Day 2017 Yoko Ono tweeted something about the World Cup that fans appear to have rediscovered and are enjoying all over again.
Who will win the World Cup?— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) February 14, 2017
A child who believes in a peaceful world.
The 85-year-old artist’s tweet was forgotten about for a while, but with the 2018 World Cup in full swing it seems to have resurfaced.
I hope England finish second in the group. Would prefer to avoid Brazil, Germany and child who believes in a peaceful world https://t.co/IrFMzANVES— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 25, 2018
You’d be irritated if you put €10 into the sweepstake only to get “A child who believes in a peaceful world”, wouldn’t you?
To think, I was annoyed when I got them in the sweepstake. https://t.co/AzYdWBXbpj— Jon Macqueen (@jonmacqueen) June 25, 2018
Good, because that's who I drew in the office sweepstake. https://t.co/bTXQqPwmam— Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) June 25, 2018
It’s original analysis if nothing else.
“Thanks Yoko, now back to Ally and Jon at pitch-side...” https://t.co/BwXH7EzoLQ— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) June 25, 2018
Could it be bad news for the English game?
Clearly on about Marcus Rashford. Yoko knows. https://t.co/ZeF1I87Kee— Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) June 26, 2018
Can’t see that child stopping one of Harry Kanes penalties tbf https://t.co/2G7S3kKNut— Matt Bass (@matt_bassant) June 26, 2018
Other tournament favourites are available.
Or Brazil https://t.co/K2GbT3aZeY— Ant Campbell (@acampbell68) June 24, 2018
would be a huge upset https://t.co/sCc3jvui2d— bens rights activist (@UniqueDude2) June 25, 2018
And others imagined what form this child might take.
That child is named Ronaldo Pelé, and he has a foot the size of a lawnmower https://t.co/AyGggGGDcJ— popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) June 24, 2018
So far a handful of teams have qualified for the next round, but no sign of a child who believes in a peaceful world just yet. Back to you in the studio, Yoko.
- Press Association
