Henshaw to miss rest of the season; Schmidt gives positive update on Ringrose

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says Robbie Henshaw is facing a three-to-four-month spell on the sidelines.

The Lions centre is set to miss the rest of the season, recovering from the dislocated shoulder suffered during Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy.

Schmidt says Garry Ringrose could deputise for Henshaw against Wales, even if he doesn't play for Leinster this weekend.

"If he doesn't play, it wouldn't rule him out necessarily, just because he knows what he's doing, he's slotted in, he was outstanding in the last Six Nations," said Schmidt.

"He would be an option and he may spend a couple of days next week with us.

"That will allow us to make a decision and I'm pretty sure it'll be Leinster (he plays for), because he is due back."

Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and James Ryan didn't train with the rest of the squad, but the Irish boss expects them to be fit for the game against Wales.

- Digital desk