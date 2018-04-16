Henshaw may return for Champions Cup semi-final

Robbie Henshaw could make a surprise return for Leinster in Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets.

The 24-year-old centre dislocated his shoulder during Ireland's Six Nations victory over Italy in February, but his recovery is ahead of schedule.

Henshaw took full part in the pre-match warm-up on Saturday, while Sean O'Brien and scrum half Luke McGrath are in a race to be fit after their shoulder and ankle issues.

O’Brien bagged 40 minutes on his return on Saturday and Leo Cullen afterwards said that, while the flanker came off at the break feeling sore in the joint, his minutes were being managed.

Jack Conan needs to get back training to have any chance, but Rhys Ruddock is almost certainly out of contention.

The province are due to issue an injury update later today.