Henderson embraces extra pressure of Liverpool’s squad strengthening

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has embraced the challenge of manager Jurgen Klopp’s squad strengthening, which has put extra pressure on his position.

The midfielder came back later than most of his team-mates after being involved in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals and, as a result, has played just 154 minutes across one start and four substitute appearances.

By contrast, £52.7million-signing Naby Keita has started four matches, been a substitute in the other, and featured for 346 minutes.

Fellow summer arrival Fabinho, a £43.7m recruit from Monaco, has yet to get on the pitch but it all adds up to providing Liverpool with much more strength in depth.

“We strengthened the squad brilliantly with fresh faces to keep us improving, getting better,” said Henderson.

“I think it is normal at a club like Liverpool. You are wanting to sign top players and signing top players, you can’t say, ‘Strengthen every area except my position’.

“We have players who can play in my position like Gini (Wijnaldum), who at the minute is doing it brilliantly.

“Fabinho’s come in, Naby has done fantastically well. At the same time we lost Emre (Can) – a fantastic player – and lost Chambo (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) through injury, and Ads (Adam Lallana) is also out, but back soon.

“You need that depth to win trophies. That is the challenge to be better to win as many games as possible.”

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign at home to Paris St Germain and are looking to follow up their run to the final last season.

While that defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev may have raised expectations among the wider football community of another challenge, within the squad Henderson stressed the ambition was no different to a year ago.

“Maybe from the outside but it hasn’t changed on the inside because we expected to win every game that we played in the Champions League last season,” he added.

“Obviously we came up short in the final but every game we went into I felt we were good enough as a team to win.

“We have fantastic players and the majority of Champions League games we did win last season.

“Unfortunately we got beat at the final step and we want to use that as much as we can to motivate ourselves and get there again and go even further.

“The belief in the dressing room, and the confidence we have in the group, remains the same.”

