Heavy rain forces Fairyhouse abandonment

This afternoon's meeting at Fairyhouse has been abandoned because of a waterlogged track.

The first two days of the Irish Grand National fixture went ahead as planned, but heavy overnight rain forced an early end to the Easter festival at the County Meath circuit.

A statement issued by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: "Following a course inspection at Fairyhouse this morning, the course was found to be unfit for racing following 10 millimetres of rain overnight."

Only Lingfield's all-weather Flat meeting survives on Tuesday as the domestic jumps fixtures at Wincanton and Pontefract had already been abandoned.

Musselburgh's Flat fixture on Thursday has also been called off.

The Scottish venue sustained 22mm of rain within the last 24 hours and further heavy showers have also been forecast.

Catterick's meeting on Wednesday is also in doubt.

Officials at the North Yorkshire circuit have called a 1pm inspection following 25mm of rain on Monday.

The going is heavy, but there is a "small area" of standing water between the six- and seven-furlong marker.

