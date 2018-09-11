Heavy defeat leaves U21s in scrap with Norway to qualify for European Championships
The Republic of Ireland Under-21s' hopes of making next year's European Championships took a massive blow this evening.
Noel King's side conceded three penalties in a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Group 5 leaders Germany at Tallaght Stadium.
The result leaves Ireland in a scrap with Norway for a potential play-off spot.
They face back-to-back away games with Israel and Germany next month.
