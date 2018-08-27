Hearts manager Craig Levein ‘recovering well’ after hospital treatment

Hearts manager Craig Levein is said to be recovering well after being taken to hospital.

The club said the 53-year-old former Scotland manager received medical treatment this morning.

A statement said: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that manager Craig Levein was taken to hospital this morning.

We're glad to hear that he is doing okay, hopefully it's a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Craig! — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 27, 2018

“Having received medical treatment, Craig is now recovering well in hospital.

“No further comment will be made at this time and the club asks that Craig and his family’s privacy be respected, as we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Hearts are currently top of the Scottish Premiership and Levein took charge of the side on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

