Heartbreak as Healy finishes fourth to end individual run in Berlin

Will Downing

Phil Healy’s individual run has come to an end at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin, after a gallant display in the women’s 200m semi-finals – but still has the 4x100m relay to come.

Phil Healy finishes 4th. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Healy finished fourth in 23.23 seconds, with defending champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands taking the semi in 22.69.

Britain’s Beth Dobbin was second in 22.84, with Swiss Sarah Atcho third in 22.88.

Only the top two plus next two fastest losers were slated to progress.

Healy, whose run to Berlin included setting new Irish records over both 100m and 200m, had progressed through this morning from the opening round heats, placing third in a creditable 23.34 seconds.

The Bandon sprinter’s Irish record is 22.99, and is the first Irish woman to hold both 100 and 200m Irish records simultaneously since Michelle Carroll in 1978.

Defending 200m champion and new European 100m champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain won the first semi-final in 22.33 ahead of former European 100m champion Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria.

22.58 was the winning time for Jamile Samuel of the Netherlands as she took the third and last of the semi-finals, ahead of Mujinga Kumbundji of Switzerland with 22.84