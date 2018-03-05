'He plays like he's playing in the park with his mates': Neville on Pogba

Gary Neville has tonight criticised Paul Pogba for performing as if "everything he does is like a YouTube or Instagram video".

During the first half against Crystal Palace the Manchester United midfielder gave the ball away with a long attempted pass before Andros Townsend gave Palace a 1-0 half-time lead.

Paul Pogba for you ladies and gents ...😂👍 pic.twitter.com/wWq83iytMM — Rob Kerr (@Rob80sKerr) March 5, 2018

"His great weakness is that he plays like he's playing in the park with his mates," said former United defender Neville on Sky Sports.

"It's like everything he does is like a YouTube or Instagram video. It's like it's not serious, it's like a joke to him in terms of the way he goes about things.

"It's no wonder (manager) Jose Mourinho has left him out for the past few weeks a number of times."

- PA & Digital desk