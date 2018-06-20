'He plays for himself': Damien Duff hits out at Brazil star Neymar

Damien Duff has criticised Brazil star Neymar for being "selfish".

Joining Peter Collins and Richie Sadlier on the RTÉ panel, the topic of conversation turned to the PSG forward after he limped out of training on Tuesday.

Neymar suffered 'some discomfort in his right ankle' but is expected to be back in training today.

Duff feels Brazil should expect more from Neymar - who disappointed in the Selecao's opener, a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

"I don't think he helped their first performance," said the former Chelsea winger. "I haven't liked him this year.

"He's gone to Paris Saint-Germain, I don't like the way he plays there. He's selfish, he plays for himself.

"I know the French public haven't enjoyed watching him. Too much showboating for me.

You look at Ronaldo, Messi - they're the best - they look to kill every time whereas this lad...the other night against Switzerland, numerous times [he was] just looking to attract three or four players over just to build a skills compilation on YouTube.

"He's so much better than that. He's utterly world class and I just wish he played for the team more than himself.

Duff said Neymar was brilliant at the World Cup in 2014 but said recently he has been "taking the mickey".

"He's gone chasing, they say, the Ballon d'Or and that's why he left Barcelona out of Messi's shadow, but you won't the Ballon d'Or going to the French league. That's a fact.

"He's just been trying to take the mickey all year in that league and he gets kicked every week from top to bottom of the pitch and it was similar again the other night."