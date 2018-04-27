‘He might appeal it’: Watch Christian Eriksen have a cheeky dig at Harry Kane

Harry Kane might have thought the debacle of his Premier League goal appeal was over, but it seems even his teammates have jokes to make about it.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen was the player whose goal was gifted to Kane following the Englishman’s appeal and the two just featured in a clip for a film shoot with Soccer AM on Sky Sports.

The two were playing a game where they had to strike plastic bottles placed in the netting of the goal, and after Kane tried to claim a miss had hit, Eriksen had something to say about it.

Harry Kane is claiming points in football challenges! 😆



Eriksen: “He might appeal it.” 🤣 #PassOnPlastic pic.twitter.com/tDYqG6kbw7 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 27, 2018

It seems likely Kane, 24, has endured quite a lot of jokes from teammates like these in recent weeks.

Social media has been awash with jibes at Kane since he successfully claimed Tottenham’s second goal at Stoke came off his shoulder earlier in April, in his hunt for his third successive Premier League Golden Boot.

Spurs face Watford at Wembley on Monday, with Kane looking to add to his 26 league goals – that’s five behind the current top scorer, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who faces Stoke at Anfield on Saturday.