Hazard talks up Chelsea’s chances next season to dampen transfer speculation

Eden Hazard has hinted a summer departure from Chelsea is unlikely as the Belgium playmaker targeted another Premier League title.

The 27-year-old won a first FA Cup with the Blues on Saturday, scoring the decisive penalty in the 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Hazard has two years remaining on his current contract, which he signed in February 2015, and last week said he was hesitating over an extension as he wants Chelsea to sign “good” players.

Eden Hazard has today signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea...http://t.co/i6YGX9wNNY #HazardCFC pic.twitter.com/JN4DiAAofG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 12, 2015

He also said he was happy at Chelsea amid repeated links with Real Madrid – and he was bullish after the Wembley win.

“We have a lot of top players, players who are used to winning trophies. We will be ready next season,” Hazard said in the London Evening Standard.

“I think all of the players and the club want one thing and that’s to win the title.

“Of course we will see if we can bring in some new players. But we will be focused on winning the title.”

A great way to end the season! Buzzing to win the FA Cup! Thank you everyone, let’s enjoy this feeling!! #chelseafc Merveilleuse façon de finir la saison! Heureux d'avoir gagné la FA Cup, merci à tous! 💪🏻🏆 #CFC A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on May 20, 2018 at 6:30am PDT

Hazard has two Premier League titles with Chelsea, who he joined in the summer of 2012.

The Champions League is the one major club trophy he is yet to win during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea are not in the competition next term after finishing fifth in the Premier League as Manchester City became the first team to reach 100 points in winning the title.

And Pep Guardiola’s side will seek to become the first since Manchester United 10 years ago to win back to back championships, with Chelsea seeking to stop them.

Hazard added: “If City keep playing like this, it is going to be hard, but you never know in football.

Antonio Conte is expected to leave Chelsea despite leading the Blues and Eden Hazard to the FA Cup (Tim Goode/EMPICS)

“It is always hard to win the league one season and then win it again the next year.

“Can winning the FA Cup in the last game be taken into the start of next season? Yes, of course.”

The FA Cup final is expected to be Antonio Conte’s last as Chelsea head coach.

The Italian described himself as a “serial winner” who “can’t change”, insisting the tactics deployed against United were necessary due to the personnel at his disposal.

