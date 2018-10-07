Hazard and Barkley star as Chelsea see off Southampton

Southampton 0 - 3 Chelsea

Chelsea moved temporarily on top of the table after beating Southampton 3-0 at St Mary's.

Eden Hazard was once again on top form as was the recalled England midfielder Ross Barkley, with both players getting on the scoresheet.

Willian went close to an opener for Chelsea early in the first half with a deflected shot which clipped the top of Southampton's crossbar.

The Blues continued to dominate and finally got the goal their play deserved when Barkley fed Hazard, who swept home from 15 yards to earn a 1-0 half-time lead.

Barkley, celebrating a return to the England squad this week, doubled Chelsea's advantage in the 57th minute.

Willian's free-kick found Olivier Giroud and his acrobatic pass across goal was tapped in by the former Everton midfielder - his first goal for the Londoners.

Nathan Redmond brought a stunning save from Kepa Arrizabalaga with a shot from distance, and after Alvaro Morata had spurned a great chance for the visitors, Ings was denied by another impressive stop.

Morata finished a superb team move with a neat dinked effort to seal the points in stoppage time and move the Blues to the top of the table, with Manchester City and Liverpool yet to play.

More to follow...