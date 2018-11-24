Haydock perfect track for Bite’s running style

There’s plenty of good racing on both sides of the Irish Sea this weekend but it’s a quiet couple of days for the stable, with the ground still riding quicker than ideal.

A cracking renewal of the Betfair Chase takes place today in Haydock and I think Might Bite will reverse Cheltenham Gold Cup form with Native River.

The track will really suit his style of running and he can turn the form, though back at Cheltenham in four months’ time I could see Native River turning it back again.

Gordon Elliott runs Folsom Blue in a competitive handicap hurdle, worth a good few quid. He’s lower over hurdles than he is over fences and he ran a blinder in the Irish National. He’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Neil Mulholland’s Kalondra runs in the Graduation Chase and I think he’ll take a bit of beating.

He unseated his jockey early in last week’s BetVictor Gold Cup but it’s significant he’s returning just seven days later. There should be plenty more races to be won with him.

At Ascot, Politologue makes his seasonal debut in the Christy 1965 Chase.

On his final start of last season, he beat Min in the Melling Chase at Aintree and he is heading towards the King George so is worth keeping an eye on today.

Laurina doesn’t run in the Ascot Hurdle as the ground is too dry but it’s still a good race.

The two horses that were behind Verdana Blue in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton — If The Cap Fits and We Have A Dream — both run, and they were two smarts sorts last season. I think If The Cap Fits can uphold that recent form. He is six but still very unexposed and I think he could be one that develops into a Champion Hurdle horse.

As mentioned earlier, it’s quite weekend for us with Epswell, who runs in the novice hurdle, our only runner at Gowran Park today.

He was impressive at Sligo, on his debut, and we thought he was a nice horse. But he went to Galway and ran no race and was pulled up — and we don’t know why.

He seems to be in good form at home and is working well. He’s definitely a better horse than we saw in Galway, but whether that will be good enough to win this race or not I don’t know.

Of the opposition, it’s the ones we don’t know about that may be the biggest dangers. Entoucas and Falco De Candale AA catch the eye and the market is going to be interesting for them.

I have two rides tomorrow at Navan, starting off with Easy Game in the Grade Three Monksfield Novice Hurdle. I won on him in Galway, but he disappointed a little in Listowel, where he finished second, and he then finished third behind Quick Grabim at Tipperary.

Two and a half miles will definitely suit him a bit better, but Dinons sets a fairly high standard.

Felix Desjy was disappointing on his latest start, two weeks ago at this track, but that was too bad to be true. And that was a falsely-run race, which turned into a sprint, and this one may suit him better. You’d have to give him another chance.

I ride Minella Beau in another very competitive renewal of the Troytown Chase, in which Gordon Elliott has nearly half the field.

My mount was travelling well when tipping up at the third-last in the Cork National and it’s hard to say whether he would have won or not.

Out Sam, who also runs tomorrow, won well that day and he kept going all the way to the line, so I don’t know whether I would have won or not. But he had jumped super up to that point.

He has just 10-6 on his back tomorrow and I’m looking forward to riding him again but it’s a 25-runner handicap chase and you could make a case for many of them. Willie also has Undressed, who is a reserve. Were he to get in it would be his first run for Willie, but I’d imagine he would like much softer ground.

Young Turk is unexposed and could be interesting; Na Trachtalai Abu ran a fantastic race in the Munster National; Timiyan is a Midlands National winner, and if Mr Diablo could come back to his best form, he would be a big runner. Magical Light must have a chance also, while Tout Est Permis won with a lot in hand last time.

Willie runs two in the mares’ listed bumper and a lot will depend on how the ground rides. Queens Boulevard was disappointing behind Yukon Lil in Gowran but was good before that on soft ground in Listowel.

With the ground the way it is, I’d be siding with Yukon Lil. She was very good in Gowran, has been working really well since, and I think in the expected conditions she could have too many gears for Queens Boulevard.

Ruby’s tips

NAP

Yukon Lil

3:30 Navan, Sunday

DOUBLE

Might Bite

3:00 Haydock

If The Cap Fits

2:40 Ascot