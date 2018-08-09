Hart helps Burnley to Europe League qualifying draw in Turkey

New goalkeeper Joe Hart kept a clean sheet on his debut as Burnley left Turkey with a goalless draw against Istanbul Basaksehir in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round.

The former England number one faced 18 shots but the Clarets' Turkish hosts, who enjoyed 71 per cent possession, managed to get just one on target.

Pic: AP Photo

Lassana Coulibaly's 86th-minute goal gave Rangers a two-goal cushion to take to Slovenia next week.

Alfredo Morelos' early opener was cancelled out by Maribor's Gregor Bajde's strike just before half-time, although James Tavernier's penalty restored their advantage before Coulibaly made it 3-1 late on.

Hibernian's home match with Molde finished goalless while Cork City lost 2-0 at home to Rosenborg, who were eliminated from Champions League qualifying by Celtic, after Jonathan Levi scored twice.

The New Saints face a similarly tough task after losing by the same score to Midtjylland in Cardiff, with Paul Onuachu on target twice in the first 27 minutes.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig were 3-1 winners at home to Universitatea Craiova but Zenit St Petersburg, quarter-finalists three years ago, face an uphill task after losing 4-0 at Dinamo Minsk.

Feyenoord, who finished fourth in the Eredivisie last season, were stunned by minnows AS Trencin, losing 4-0 in Slovakia.

PA