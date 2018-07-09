Harry Wilson happy to bide his time at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Harry Wilson’s dream of playing first-team football for the club means he will resist going out on loan for now.

The 21-year-old has consistently been the Under-23’s best player over the last two seasons and he enhanced his reputation further with an impressive five months at Sky Bet Championship Hull, scoring seven times in 13 matches.

Around a dozen clubs, including Celtic, have made enquiries about the Wales international, whom Press Association Sport understands is set to sign a new contract at Anfield, but Wilson wants to prove his worth to Jurgen Klopp in pre-season.

“The dream of mine is to play regularly for Liverpool’s first team,” he said.

“At the moment I am getting the chance to train at Melwood and get minutes in the friendlies and my aim is to impress the manager and stay here.

“If that’s not possible then we will weigh up the options and go from there.

“Everyone wants to start games. If that’s not the case and you’re on the bench then you need to be ready to come on and make an impact.”

Wilson, who scored twice in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win at Chester, believes his spell at Hull provided the perfect grounding to make the step up to the first team.

“It was what I needed – a lot of minutes in a competitive league in the Championship,” he added. “What I achieved while I was at Hull has given me a lot of confidence coming back to Liverpool.

“I always had the belief in my myself but I wanted to show people that I could handle that step up to senior football.

“Maybe there were a few doubts from my first loan (at Crewe in 2016) about whether I could handle it.

“I was glad that I was able to go to Hull and prove those people wrong.”

