Harry Redknapp has a new job in Ireland

In what will be a surprising move for many, Harry Redknapp is swapping the Premier League for the GAA.

As part of a new mini-series, AIB's The Toughest Rivalry, Redknapp will be donning the bainisteoir's bib with Castlehaven GAA.

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth boss will go up against former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli.

Harry Redknapp

Vialli will be taking charge at Erin’s Isle GAA in Finglas - who met Castlehaven in the 1998 All-Ireland club semi-final.

Redknapp broke the news on talkSPORT saying, "I’m in Ireland, I’ve been managing a Gaelic football team."

"I’m filming a documentary, I’m managing one team and Gianluca Vialli is managing the other team.

"I’ve been here in a little village, Castlehaven they’re called and I’ve had the most fantastic few days here.

It’s a beautiful part of the world. Great people. I’ve really enjoyed myself.

The clash won't be the first time Redknapp and Vialli have squared off. They have been on opposing sides five times in their careers in the past.

Gianluca Vialli

This isn't Redknapp's first time being around a GAA side, either. He revealed that he previously spent some time with his local club.

"I took a trip out to London GAA training last week before arriving in Castlehaven to see what it is all about. "

Redknapp added: "Having been involved in professional football for my whole life, I am really looking forward to working with AIB to get a real understanding of this sport and the central role it plays in Irish life not to mention getting one over on Vialli in the re-match."

Vialli, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to the experience.

"I am very excited to embark on this journey with AIB. I have learned a lot during my 30 years involved in professional football as a player and manager, but I am delighted to get the opportunity to come to Ireland and learn more about GAA.

"I am interested in seeing what it is that makes this sport so special."

Both managers will have an input into training and preparation whilst also learning about the role GAA clubs play in community life. The weekly series is to be broadcast this summer.