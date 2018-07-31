Harry Maguire wants Love Islanders to know they missed a great World Cup

While the contestants on Love Island were busy coupling up on ITV2, for a while this summer it seemed England were destined to crack on with the World Cup trophy.

Gareth Southgate’s men had millions singing Three Lions for weeks on end until they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Croatia, and while they didn’t reach the final the journey was an incredible one nonetheless.

Centre-back Harry Maguire tweeted during the Love Island final that those inside the villa had missed out on a special footballing summer from an England point of view.

Love island final... What a summer they’ve missed. ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿☀️ https://t.co/fJF4sQrZ02 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 30, 2018

For a while, England fans really were convinced football was “coming home”.

Init. Didn't even know it was definitely coming home for 3 weeks — olly hudson (@OllyBobHudson) July 30, 2018

Maguire chipped in his fair share with a stunning header against Sweden, as well as the assist for Harry Kane’s winner against Tunisia in the team’s opening group game.

Cheers for the memories block head....love ya!! — Matthew Wedlake (@Wedlake101) July 30, 2018

An incredible journey. The highs and the lows... the joys of football. Massive thankyou for your support throughout. Special mention to the manager for giving me this opportunity. @England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/YfWceqrIiL — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 14, 2018

Would the producers have let the Islanders watch the final if England had beaten Croatia?

- Press Association