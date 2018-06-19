Harry Kane's double ends England’s goal-shy run

Monday’s 2-1 win over Tunisia marked the first time England have scored more than once in a game at a World Cup finals since 2006.

That year’s Group B campaign finished with a 2-2 draw with Sweden, and it has taken another 10 matches for England to once again score twice on the big stage thanks to Harry Kane’s double.

Of the goalscorers that day, Steven Gerrard has just moved into management with Rangers and Henrik Larsson can be seen in ITV’s studio for this year’s tournament, while Joe Cole is out of sight with the North American Soccer League’s Tampa Bay Rowdies and Marcus Allback retired in 2013.

Steven Gerrard, left, and Joe Cole, centre, provided England’s last two-goal World Cup haul (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sven-Goran Eriksson was England’s coach and Lars Lagerback his opposite number, who since moved on to Iceland – now playing under his hand-groomed successor Heimir Hallgrimsson – and then Norway.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back over England’s shot-shy recent history in the World Cup.

2006

Even a shoot-out could not bring multiple England goals (Martin Rickett/PA)

Larsson’s late equaliser had denied England maximum points from their group but they still progressed to face Ecuador in the last 16, winning 1-0 when David Beckham’s free-kick beat keeper Cristian Mora at his near post.

A goalless quarter-final with Portugal followed and even in the penalty shoot-out, England could only score once through Owen Hargreaves as goalkeeper Ricardo saved from Frank Lampard, Gerrard and late substitute Jamie Carragher.

2010

Frank Lampard reacts after his goal is wrongly ruled out against Germany (Owen Humphreys/PA)

All seemed well when captain Gerrard gave England a fourth-minute lead in their opener against the United States, only for Rob Green to fumble Clint Dempsey’s shot in and hand the States a 1-1 draw.

A goalless stalemate with Algeria and a 1-0 win over Slovenia, Jermain Defoe with the goal, saw Fabio Capello’s side through to the last 16 where they were beaten 4-1 by Germany.

There, of course, England were unfairly denied a second goal when Frank Lampard’s shot hit the crossbar and bounced down well behind the line – he was ruled not to have added to Matthew Upson’s goal, sparking the move towards goal-line technology.

2014

Wayne Rooney’s goal against Uruguay was to no avail (Nick Potts/PA)

A disappointing tournament under Roy Hodgson’s management saw England eliminated with a game to spare in Group D after 2-1 defeats to Italy, as Mario Balotelli’s winner rendered Daniel Sturridge’s equaliser meaningless, and Uruguay after a Luis Suarez brace was enough to overcome Wayne Rooney’s strike.

A much-changed England side bowed out tamely with a goalless draw against Costa Rica and would have to wait four more years for Kane to end their wait for a two-goal performance.

