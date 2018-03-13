Harry Kane waiting for swelling to go down before he can undergo scan on injury

Tottenham are still waiting for the swelling around Harry Kane's ankle to go down in order to get a clearer picture of the full extent of his injury.

The Spurs and England striker suffered the problem during Sunday's 4-1 Premier League win at Bournemouth.

It has not yet been possible for Kane to undergo a scan because of swelling around the joint, Press Association Sport understands.

Kane was pictured with his foot in a brace and using crutches when out in Essex on Monday.

Both Tottenham and England will be wary of Kane's previous history of ankle injuries, the forward having suffered ligament damage to the same joint twice last season.

Given the delay in getting a full diagnosis of this latest problem, it looks highly unlikely that the 35-goal striker will be fit for Spurs' FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday.

Kane's participation for England during next week's international break also appears in doubt, with the Three Lions set to face Holland and Italy in friendlies.

England manager Gareth Southgate will doubtless be eager to find out exactly how long Kane could be sidelined for, with the World Cup just three months away.

Kane's latest injury occurred after a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in the first half of Spurs' win at the Vitality Stadium.

The 24-year-old tried to play on, but was forced to come off and left the ground on crutches.

Despite concerns over how long Kane may be out of consideration for both club and country, his previous ankle problems were of differing severity and time-frames for recovery.

The first one kept the forward out for 10 games, but Kane was able to return within a month of the second injury.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action following the international break with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea on April 1.

