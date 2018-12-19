Harry Kane sticks the boot in to Piers Morgan after cup win over Arsenal

Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrated setting up the second goal in a 2-0 north London derby by having a dig at Arsenal superfan Piers Morgan.

After goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli put Spurs into the Carabao Cup semi-final, Kane couldn’t resist sending out a tweet to get an extra spot of revenge on Morgan.

The breakfast TV contrarian and journalist had sent out a tweet of his own after the Gunners came back to beat Tottenham 4-2 in a league match earlier this month, asking Kane if he was OK.

And clearly deciding revenge is a dish best served cold, Kane bided his time and found the right moment to respond.

After Spurs’ win at the Emirates on Wednesday, he said: “I’m good thanks you ??”

A simple riposte – but one that’s more than good enough to earn the England striker, who came off the bench to help seal Tottenham’s win, a shower of praise from Spurs fans.

Keep a firm eye on Twitter when next the two sides meet – this one could run and run.

