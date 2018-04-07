Harry Kane is building an army of pundits to help him get his goal against Stoke back

Harry Kane has always been hungry for goals, as every good striker is, and he’s not giving up on letting this one go by the look of it.

The England forward is five goals behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race to be the Premier League’s top scorer, so when he thought he’d scored against Stoke it would have felt particularly sweet.

However, the effort was taken off him later on and given to Christian Eriksen, after the 24-year-old was deemed not to have touched the Danish midfielder’s free-kick.

Harry Kane in the post match interview claiming it went in off his shoulder. Back to you @premierleague. Can’t call him a liar surely? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2018

But while the Premier League appear to have made their decision, Kane isn’t giving up on the goal just yet.

As @alanshearer is in Augusta, you’ll have to rely on Messrs Lampard and Murphy. We need to borrow cricket’s snickometer. https://t.co/QgQsY6Lzxp — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2018

The striker first attempted to get Alan Shearer onside, before appealing to Frank Lampard and Danny Murphy for their support.

I'm sure Lampard would want the @premierleague goal and Murphy would be happy enough with the assist! https://t.co/iXXdNN9S5z — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 7, 2018

And despite Kane looking like he might one day threaten Shearer’s Premier League goals record, the former Newcastle number nine was in agreement with the Spurs man.

As if any decent centre-forward would lie. Definitely yours! #strikersunion 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/P3HJCiwAHZ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 7, 2018

Knew I could rely on a fellow striker. Definitely mine! ⚽👍 https://t.co/X1CFsIB7on — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 7, 2018

Haha, love how much it bothers you. I’d be exactly the same. Strikers union. https://t.co/wVPWDcH6ZU — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2018

Does anybody know how Eriksen feels about this? Let the man have his goals…