Harry Kane extends Spurs deal by another six years

Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with Tottenham, the Premier League club have announced.

The 24-year-old striker's agreement sees him extend his stay with Spurs until 2026.

Tottenham said on Twitter: "We are delighted to announce that @HKane has signed a new six-year contract with the club, which runs until 2024."

Kane's commitment is a welcome boost for Spurs, who made the announcement with footage of their new stadium.

Tottenham are due to return to White Hart Lane next season, after a season as tenants at Wembley.

Kane scored 30 goals in the recently completed Premier League season, when Spurs finished third, and has passed 20 goals in each of the last four seasons.