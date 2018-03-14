Harry Kane expected back in training in April after ankle injury

Tottenham have announced that striker Harry Kane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle and is expected back in training next month.

The Spurs forward suffered the problem during Sunday's 4-1 Premier League win at Bournemouth.

A scan to establish a clearer picture of the full extent of his injury had been delayed because of swelling around the joint, but the club issued a statement via Twitter today which said: "Preliminary assessments have confirmed that @HKane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle."

Tottenham's brief post on the club's official Twitter page added: "The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to First Team training next month."

Kane was pictured with his foot in a brace and using crutches when out in Essex on Monday.

He will now miss Spurs' FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action following the international break with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea on April 1.

- PA