Harry Kane becomes father for second time

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is celebrating the arrival of his second child.

Kane’s fiancee Kate Goodland has given birth to Vivienne Jane Kane, with the Three Lions captain sharing the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “Our beautiful addition to the family! Vivienne Jane Kane. So proud of @KateGoodlandx for having the most amazing water birth with no pain relief at all #mygirls #hypnobirthing”

Kane, who captained his country to the semi-final of the World Cup and won the Golden Boot, already has one daughter, Ivy, born in 2017.

The 25-year-old has had a busy 48 hours after returning to pre-season training with Spurs on Monday following a three-week break after his exertions in Russia.

Kane had said that he would want to play in Saturday’s Premier League opener against Newcastle, but Mauricio Pochettino is likely to wait to see how he fares in training on Thursday and Friday.

- Press Association