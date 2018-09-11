Harry Arter reportedly 'keen' on return to Ireland squad

Harry Arter is reported to be "keen" on returning to the Ireland fold, despite turning down a call-up this month.

Arter was involved in a bust-up with assistant manager Roy Keane in training over the summer, which has recently come to light.

However, Seamus Coleman has been acting as a "peace broker" between the Ireland camp and Arter, according to The Telegraph.

They say that Arter has been in touch with the Ireland captain, as well as manager Martin O'Neill, about resolving any issues. The players are said to be willing to accept him back into the squad.

Yesterday, O'Neill insisted that Keane was ready to have a “reconciliation” with Arter: