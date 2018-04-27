Harry Arter blow for Bournemouth
Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter will miss the Premier League clash with south coast rivals Southampton.
The Republic of Ireland international has sustained an Achilles injury in training and will be unavailable to Cherries boss Eddie Howe.
Full-back Adam Smith remains sidelined with a knee problem.
Provisional squad: Begovic, Boruc, Federici, Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Simpson, Daniels, Mings, Surman, Fraser, Gosling, Pugh, L. Cook, Hyndman, Ibe, Mousset, King, Defoe, Wilson.
- PA
